Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 33,677 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,577,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Danaher worth $355,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.25. 26,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,344. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $165.25 and a 52 week high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.