Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 111,594 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of The Boeing worth $271,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.35.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.83. 244,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,681,321. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.36. The stock has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

