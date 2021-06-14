Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 1,442,602 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442,602 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.32% of ConocoPhillips worth $230,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 169,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,893,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of -399.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.05.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

