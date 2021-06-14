Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 2,308,903 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,215,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308,903 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Bank of America worth $395,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.26. 685,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,126,809. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $353.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

