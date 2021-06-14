Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 5,539 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,854,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 2.93% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $233,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.39. 4,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,880. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

