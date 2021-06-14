Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 750,833 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,931,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,833 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.21% of Mondelez International worth $171,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.51. 95,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,660,990. The firm has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

