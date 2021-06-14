Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 93,766 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,997,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,766 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Facebook worth $882,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,985,645 shares of company stock valued at $619,571,257. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $335.16. The stock had a trading volume of 302,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,350,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.37. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

