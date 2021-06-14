Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $201,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.05. The company had a trading volume of 45,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $173.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

