Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $164.90 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,207 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.32% of AON worth $164,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in AON by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after buying an additional 357,873 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,347,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,207,000 after acquiring an additional 327,210 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $46,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,654. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.02. Aon plc has a one year low of $177.21 and a one year high of $260.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

