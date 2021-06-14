Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $188.05 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465,247 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.35% of Waste Management worth $188,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Waste Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,781 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,405. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.18. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

