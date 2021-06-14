Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $234.45 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.66% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $234,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 160,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,377,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $529.75. 10,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $536.03. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.65 and a 12 month high of $568.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

