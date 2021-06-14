Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $259.69 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,569,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,719 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Citigroup worth $259,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after acquiring an additional 181,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 472,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,090,133. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

