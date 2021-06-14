Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $270.38 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 275,002 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.78% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $270,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.55. 20,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,939. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.68.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

