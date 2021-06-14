Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $393.29 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,970 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Mastercard worth $393,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.48.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $362.84. 26,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $359.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

