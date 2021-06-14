Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $460.44 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 53,633 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of The Walt Disney worth $460,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Argus raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.48.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.30. 156,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,142,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $322.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.17, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

