Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $524.25 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,290 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $524,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $164.34. 103,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,731,381. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $432.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

