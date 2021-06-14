Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 11,643 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.41% of Dominion Energy worth $251,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.70. The company had a trading volume of 140,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,348. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.