Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 239,804 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 239,804 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $187,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9,663.7% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 151,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149,787 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 40,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.23.

GS traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $372.36. 57,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $356.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.