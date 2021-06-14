Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 64,021 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,021 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $154,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $380.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

