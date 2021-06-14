Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,972 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.25% of CME Group worth $185,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 896.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,456 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.69.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,914. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.33.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.