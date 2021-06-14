Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 269,784 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269,784 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.28% of Prologis worth $222,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 130,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.36. 19,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,299. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

