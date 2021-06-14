Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 33,498 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,498 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of Shopify worth $211,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 101.2% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $175,531,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Shopify by 45.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 17.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

NYSE SHOP traded up $45.27 on Monday, hitting $1,292.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.63, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $769.86 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

