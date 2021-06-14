Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 431,732 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,480,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,732 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.14% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $268,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 180,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 52,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 234,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834,545. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $190.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

