Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 637,017 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,015,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 637,017 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.20% of NextEra Energy worth $303,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,852 shares of company stock worth $15,254,091. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 121,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

