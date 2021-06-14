Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 131,023 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of salesforce.com worth $175,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 25.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 19.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.2% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $278,273.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $353,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

Shares of CRM traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.66. 168,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $171.27 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.