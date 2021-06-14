Entain (LON:ENT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,827.49

Entain Plc (LON:ENT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,827.49 ($23.88) and last traded at GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82), with a volume of 154023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,803.50 ($23.56).

ENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entain from GBX 1,647 ($21.52) to GBX 1,872 ($24.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,799.80 ($23.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96. The company has a market cap of £10.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,644.69.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

