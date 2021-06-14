Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.9% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 233,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

EFSC opened at $48.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

