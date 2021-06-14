Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,420.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 111,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 104,414 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $48.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

