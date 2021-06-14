Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,201 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,423,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,352,000 after buying an additional 76,650 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 303.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,006,000 after buying an additional 356,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $25.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

