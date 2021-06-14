Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 86,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 261,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.44 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

