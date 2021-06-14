Enzyme 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.58 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. Enzyme has a market cap of $171.38 million and $9.58 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for $95.60 or 0.00238106 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00062886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.00790620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00084476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.11 or 0.07995677 BTC.

About Enzyme

MLN is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

