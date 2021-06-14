EOS (EOS) Market Cap Hits $4.75 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. EOS has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and $1.17 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $4.98 or 0.00012701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,030,407,150 coins and its circulating supply is 954,240,071 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

