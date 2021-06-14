EOSDT Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $32,733.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

