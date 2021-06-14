EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $926.76 million to $1.08 billion. EQT posted sales of $816.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,592,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EQT by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,044,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 660,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EQT by 137.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98. EQT has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $23.18.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

