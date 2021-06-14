EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,458 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of EQT worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after buying an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EQT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 283,754 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in EQT by 1,699.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in EQT by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,883,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,488,000 after purchasing an additional 917,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

