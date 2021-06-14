Equalizer Price Tops $0.68 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001699 BTC on exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $6.30 million and $404,433.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00062519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00168746 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00187639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.90 or 0.01087262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,076.70 or 0.99963802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002715 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,250,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

