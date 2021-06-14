Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $1,471,000. YCG LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.9% in the first quarter. YCG LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 36.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 23.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX stock opened at $230.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $242.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. Equifax’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.