Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $920.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $850.00 to $920.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $835.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $816.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $727.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equinix by 37.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after buying an additional 305,804 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Equinix by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after buying an additional 237,452 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

