Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 1,405.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058,221 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Equinox Gold worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQX shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC cut their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

EQX opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.06. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.