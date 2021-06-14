Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TPI Composites, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TPI Composites in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

In related news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $63,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

