Equities Analysts Set Expectations for United Natural Foods, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for United Natural Foods in a research note issued on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.52. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNFI. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $35.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.27. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,557. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.