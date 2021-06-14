Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 14th (BGEO, ECM, EGHSF, FDEV, NSRXD, RAPT, RROTF, RWA, SNCAF, TRMLF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 14th:

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) had its target price boosted by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 2,075 ($27.11) to GBX 2,232 ($29.16). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF)

had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$69.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,750 ($48.99) to GBX 3,030 ($39.59). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $38.00 to $72.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from C$143.00 to C$160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

