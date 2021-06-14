Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 14th (BGEO, ECM, EGHSF, FDEV, NSRXD, RAPT, RROTF, RWA, SNCAF, TRMLF)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 14th:

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) had its target price boosted by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 2,075 ($27.11) to GBX 2,232 ($29.16). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$69.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,750 ($48.99) to GBX 3,030 ($39.59). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $38.00 to $72.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from C$143.00 to C$160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.