Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 14th (ACCO, ADRNY, AIR, ASRT, AYA, BKGFY, BTDPY, BTO, BWY, BZZUY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 14th:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands Co alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Air Partner (LON:AIR)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial. They currently have a C$9.50 target price on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO). BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They currently have a C$70.00 target price on the stock.

Esken (LON:ESKN) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) target price on the stock.

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial. National Bank Financial currently has a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. National Bank Financial currently has a C$205.00 target price on the stock.

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$39.00 target price on the stock.

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Saga (LON:SAGA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on the stock.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 925 ($12.09) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 750 ($9.80).

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

SThree (LON:STEM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

SThree (LON:STEM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock.

Ted Baker (LON:TED) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) target price on the stock.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.