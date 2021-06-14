Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 14th (CROMF, CYD, CZFS, DARE, DSX, EBC, ESEA, EXLS, FBC, FWONK)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 14th:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $118.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

