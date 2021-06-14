Equity Investment Corp Boosts Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.10% of National Grid worth $41,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 610.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.48. 1,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. National Grid plc has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $68.49.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

