Equity Investment Corp Has $101.03 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Equity Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,718 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises approximately 4.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.42% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $101,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

