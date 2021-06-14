Equity Investment Corp Increases Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,091,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 380,176 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.55% of OGE Energy worth $35,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 886,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,252,000 after buying an additional 61,329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,848,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 548,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 114,742 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,537,000 after purchasing an additional 451,796 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 75,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

