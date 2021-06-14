Equity Investment Corp Makes New $27.66 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 357,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.50. 230,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,340. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.66.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

