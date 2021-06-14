Equity Investment Corp Raises Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. The Kroger makes up 2.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.19% of The Kroger worth $51,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,541. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.21. 168,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,882,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.