Equity Investment Corp Sells 17,956 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Equity Investment Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,956 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $81,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

CSCO traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 441,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,891,389. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $226.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.